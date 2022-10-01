SHINE, uscito il nuovo singolo e il video della band italo inglese -COBALTO+ in tutto il mondo

The debut album of the band -COBALTO+ entitled “Citus Mutus” was published and distributed by Artist First on December 14th 2018. In 2019 “Fascist money” comes out a song in three different versions, from pop electronics to Tech house. Hop! special remix on sale at the beginning of 2020 in two versions: the Light version and the Long version, a song with a trendy European sound, alongside the successful German electronics. For the band’s 40th Anniversary (1980-2020) the new single “Now Forever” was released on July 10 with Artist First for the whole world, Produced with Tim Palmer, Cover Art by Marino Bocelli, Artistic Advisor by Robi Bonardi. The video of the song is online from July 17 2020 on the band’s official youtube channel, also on July 31 2020 a special edit of the single be released, with an equally unpublished cover.In January 2021 the band -COBALTO + is recognized in the compilation produced by Spittle records-Goodfellas, as the reference New wave band of the Lombardy region, releasing in the original version “Presagio” the first single from 1981 ever marketed.On 05-02-2021 it is the turn of the second single with the co-production of Tim Palmer: Shine now has the outlined sound of the post-virus and is accompanied by the video recorded between Italy and Colombia.

On April 16, 2021 (Rillo production-Artist First) officially comes out on all digital platforms, Atmosphere Plus Remastered, accompanied by the relative video.The revision of the Joy Division song will be marketed from 30 June 2021, accompanied by an EP boxet containing 5-remixes of internationally renowned DJs, by the record label “Opilec Music, with relative promotion, and will be followed directly by a English company that will promote the package in the main cities of the world such as: London-Paris-New York-Tokyo-Sidney.In september 2022 the new third single: “Something Beautiful”,of the production with Tim Palmer will be released, to follow the new album that will definitively consecrate the band in the Olympus of the producer’s discography among the most quoted in the world.In the meantime, from September 19th he publishes The EP Shine (The Remixes) -E.P. (Opilec Music Label).

Il 2014 e’ l’anno “zero” per il proseguo del progetto -COBALTO+ nato nel 1980.

La band partecipa immediatamente al Festival musico-culturale “Le Corde dell’Anima”considerato dalla critica specializzata,come l’evento cremonese più importante della città nativa in ambito internazionale.

L’album di debutto della band -COBALTO+ dal titolo “Citus Mutus”viene pubblicato e distribuito da Artist First il 14 dicembre 2018. Nel 2019 esce “Fascist money” un brano in tre diverse versioni, dalla pop electronics alla Tech house. “Hop!” remix speciale in commercio dall’inizio del 2020 in due versioni: la versione Light e la versione Long, una canzone con un sound europeo di tendenza, accanto all’elettronica tedesca di successo. Per il 40 ° Anniversario della band (1980-2020) esce il 10 luglio il nuovo singolo “Now Forever” con Artist First per tutto il mondo, prodotto con Tim Palmer, Cover Art: Marino Bocelli, Consigliere artistico: Robi Bonardi. Il video della canzone è online dal 17 luglio 2020 sul canale youtube ufficiale della band, inoltre il 31 luglio 2020 esce una versione speciale del singolo, con una copertina altrettanto inedita. Nel gennaio 2021 la band -COBALTO+ viene riconosciuta nella compilation prodotta dalla Spittle records-Goodfellas,come la band New wave di riferimento della regione Lombardia, pubblicando in versione originale “Presagio” primo singolo del 1981 mai commercializzato sin d’ora. Il 05-02-2021 è la volta del secondo singolo sotto la produzione di Tim Palmer: “Shine” ora hà il suono delineato della band post-virus ed è accompagnato dal video registrato tra L’Italia e la Colombia.

Il 16 Aprile 2021 esce (Rillo production-Artist First) ufficialmente in tutte le piattaforme digitali,”Atmosphere Plus Remastered”, accompagnata dal relativo video. La rivisitazione del brano dei Joy Division, verra’ commercializzata dal 30 giugno 2021, accompagnata da un EP boxet contenente 5-remixes di DJ affermati a livello internazionale, dall’etichetta discografica “Opilec Music, con relativa promozione, direttamente da una societa’ inglese che promoziona il pacchetto, nelle principali città del mondo quali: Londra-Parigi-New York-Tokyo-Sidney. Nel ottobre 2022 verrà pubblicato l’inedito terzo singolo: “Something Beautiful”, della produzione con Tim Palmer, a seguire il nuovo album che consacrerà definitivamente la band nell’olimpo della discografia del Produttore, trà i più quotati al mondo.Nel frattempo dal 19 settembre pubblica L’EP Shine (The Remixes) -E.P. (Opilec Music Label).

A.S. (A&R-Web-logistic-Cobalto)