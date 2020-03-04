‘EATS ME UP’ IL NUOVO SINGOLO IN ARRIVO IL 4 MARZO COOKING VINYL / EGEA / THE ORCHARD

Dopo le anticipazioni di ‘Amateurs‘ e ‘Pretty Great’, ‘Eats Me Up’ è il terzo brano estratto dal nuovo album in arrivo questo 2020 per Cooking Vinyl.

Con il primo singolo la band di Brighton si è dimostrata più in controllo che mai del suo suono, mentre la seconda anticipazione, accompagnata dal video ufficiale, è una perfetta combinazione che viaggia sulle tonalità indie-pop.

Il nuovo singolo ‘Eats Me Up’ è un inno euforico e ricco di groove.

Del brano Natti dice: “When we took some time away to write this new album it was a welcome break, but I found myself using social media as my main way of keeping up with things. It’s a very tricky headspace to be in and there were moments where I felt very alienated, depressed, frustrated, jealous…and scared to say anything at risk of being shamed. Everyone who has access to these online platforms has a voice. They can build you up and tear you down in one tweet. ‘Eats Me Up’ is about my relationship with that and how we all need to learn to find space away from it all. Matt Haig’s book ‘Notes of a Nervous Planet’ really resonated with me and the lyrics took form whilst I was reading that.”

Fickle Friends rimangono una delle band DIY più coerenti e strutturate del Regno Unito. Il loro album di debutto ‘You Are Someone Else’ è andato dritto in TOP 10 appena pubblicato e da lì a poco la band, reduce da anni e anni di concerti, si è esibita al prestigioso Shepherd Bush Empire di Londra, registrando il tutto esaurito: la consacrazione di una carriera brillante, che gli ha portati a perfezionare il loro groove unico, attraverso l’uso di sintetizzatori pop e chitarre.

Da allora è passato un anno, durante il quale l’attenzione di Fickle Friends è stata tutta focalizzata sulla realizzazione di nuovo materiale. Ora sono tornati nel pieno controllo del metodo di scrittura, di registrazione e produzione, e i due nuovi brani segnano l’inizio di una nuova fase per l’amatissima band britannica.

Hanno chiuso il 2019 su una scia di positività con diversi concerti sold out in UK, che gli ha portati a testare parte della nuova musica che ora sono pronti a condividere con tutti i loro fans.

