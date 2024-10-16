ICCROM and FAO sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the Global Food and Agriculture Museum and Network

16 October 204, Rome – On the occasion of World Food Day, 16 October 2024, the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing ICCROM as the first partner of the FAO’s Global Food and Agriculture Museum and Network.

The ceremony was attended by ICCROM’s Director-General Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, FAO’s Director-General Qu Dongyu, Director General for Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Stefano Gatti and Sabrina Alfonsi, Councilor to the Agriculture, Environment and Waste Cycle, Roma Capitale.

This partnership will promote knowledge-sharing on global culinary traditions and the safeguarding of intangible heritage and traditional knowledge, particularly Indigenous practices, as vital components of sustainable food systems.

The landmark collaboration will include initiatives for museum management and collection conservation related to traditional practices and food systems. It will also encompass broader cooperation on climate action, building disaster-resilient communities, and conducting impact assessments for heritage sites potentially affected by development projects.

With its extensive experience in the World Heritage sphere, ICCROM will bring its expertise in conservation and site management to FAO’s Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) programme. Together, they will promote sustainable practices and advocate for the protection of nature and culture, with a special focus on Indigenous heritage.

“The museum will serve as a permanent exhibition and educational space open to the public, dedicated to food and agriculture, to food culture, and to FAO’s mandate. This interactive, digital environment will foster knowledge-sharing and celebrate the richness of global culinary traditions,” stated FAO’s Director-General Qu Dongyu. “I welcome the ICCROM Director-General, Aruna Gujral, for joining us. This MoU marks the beginning of a meaningful collaboration for the Museum and Network.”



FAO’s Global Food and Agriculture Museum, set to open next year, will serve as a permanent public exhibition and educational hub, featuring an interactive, digital space to explore food, agriculture, and the cultural and scientific legacies that connect humanity to the natural world.