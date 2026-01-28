Historic Armour unveiled at the Tower of London

Millions of annual visitors to the Tower of London will now be able to view a unique piece of Britain’s royal ceremonial history – the armour worn by the King’s Champion at the last coronation banquet where the ancient tradition was performed.

The Royal Armouries has acquired the Maximilian-style armour, dating from around 1520, with funding from the National Heritage Memorial Fund. It is the only armour confirmed to have been worn by a champion at a British coronation.

The armour was worn by 20-year-old Henry Dymoke at George IV’s coronation in 1821. The King’s Champion rode into Westminster Hall in full armour, throwing down his gauntlet three times and challenging anyone who disputed the new monarch’s right to the throne.

The Dymoke family has held the hereditary role since 1377. Most recently, Francis Dymoke carried the Royal Standard at the coronation of King Charles III in 2023 and his son Henry Dymoke continues this tradition as the current King’s Champion.

Before reaching Britain, the armour had a remarkable journey. It was seized from a Bavarian castle by Napoleon’s troops in 1800 and sold in Paris following Napoleon’s exile, before being displayed in London.

The armour will join other historic and royal armours on display in the White Tower, within the Tower of London, where the Royal Armouries welcomes around 1.7 million visitors each year. There are future plans to ensure the armour travels to Leeds, where the Royal Armouries Museum is located.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was the honoured guest at the opening event to celebrate the unveiling of the King’s Champion Armour on 28 January 2026 at the White Tower.

Nat Edwards, Director General and Master of the Armouries said:

“It’s wonderful that, thanks to the generosity of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, we can bring such an important part of our heritage back to the Royal Armouries’ ancient home at the Tower of London.

This armour now sits, quite fittingly, here at the heart of our national story – not just as a beautiful example of the armourer’s craft but as a tangible symbol of the peaceful transfer of power. It’s a privilege our country holds that we should never take for granted and we are privileged to be able to help share that story with visitors from across the world.”

Dr Simon Thurley CBE, Chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund said:

“The King’s Champion Armour vividly brings alive centuries of royal tradition and ceremony and we are delighted to support its acquisition.

“The Memorial Fund exists to save the UK’s most outstanding heritage and make it publicly accessible, in memory of those who have given their lives for the UK. As the Memorial Fund turns 45 years old, we are delighted to count the King’s Champion Armour as part of the growing and timeless collection of UK heritage that belongs to all of us forever.”