ICCROM Secures Temporary HQ as Italy Reaffirms Commitment to the Cultural Heritage Organization

The Director-General of ICCROM (the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property) and the Government of the Italian Republic have signed an Agreement securing the temporary relocation of ICCROM’s headquarters while its historic premises undergo essential renovations.

The Agreement, signed today in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, reinforces Italy’s longstanding and reinvigorated support to ICCROM, which dates back to the 1957 Headquarters Agreement signed with UNESCO, establishing ICCROM’s legal status and the Government’s commitment to provide premises for the Centre’s operations.

Under this Agreement, ICCROM will temporarily relocate to the Monumental Complex of San Francesco a Ripa, located near its permanent headquarters in Rome’s Trastevere district.

Carefully coordinated by ICCROM and the Ministry of Culture, the relocation ensures a seamless transition while safeguarding the Organization’s institutional continuity and investing in its long-term capacity and infrastructure.

The renovation of ICCROM’s historic premises will not only enhance working conditions but also expand the Organization’s ability to serve its Member States worldwide through essential capacity building and technical assistance.

Scheduled to begin in the coming months, the temporary move paves the way for a revitalized and modernized headquarters—an inspiring space that will foster innovation and strengthen global engagement in conserving and safeguarding cultural heritage for long lasting impact and responsible development for today and for the generations to come.